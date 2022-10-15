LS Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,681,000. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.40.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $164.46 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $432.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.11 and a 200 day moving average of $173.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

