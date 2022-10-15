Lori Constance Covert Buys 90,000 Shares of Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Stock

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Rating) Director Lori Constance Covert purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.60 per share, with a total value of C$504,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$508,200.

Andrew Peller Stock Performance

Andrew Peller has a 12 month low of C$10.40 and a 12 month high of C$19.04.

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$97.70 million during the quarter.

Andrew Peller Company Profile

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

