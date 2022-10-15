KKR Acquisition Holdings I (NYSE:KAHC) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.90

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Company Profile

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

