Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Cut by Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,654,000 after buying an additional 4,982,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after buying an additional 3,358,478 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after buying an additional 2,547,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,219,000 after buying an additional 1,805,632 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.40.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.02. The firm has a market cap of $432.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

