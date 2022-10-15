Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s 4th Largest Position

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 730,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,170 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.0% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $129,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.6% during the second quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.40.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.02. The company has a market capitalization of $432.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

