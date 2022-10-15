Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Cooper Companies, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Cooper Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $14.51 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $15.89. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cooper Companies’ current full-year earnings is $12.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ FY2025 earnings at $16.46 EPS.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 EPS.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 2.6 %

Several other research firms have also commented on COO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.44.

COO opened at $248.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $435.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $294.40 and a 200 day moving average of $327.20.

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COO. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 31.2% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,055,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $643,557,000 after buying an additional 489,118 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth $71,486,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $455,046,000 after purchasing an additional 212,257 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 92.6% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 349,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,310,000 after purchasing an additional 167,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,120,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $467,719,000 after buying an additional 165,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

