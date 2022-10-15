iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Stock Position Trimmed by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 462,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 410,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,547,000 after purchasing an additional 26,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.90. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $40.83.

