iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 47,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 60,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 94,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 29,243 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $48.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.38. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $77.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

