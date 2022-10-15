iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USXF. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $594,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of USXF opened at $27.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.60. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $39.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

