Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,817 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.20% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,932,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 443.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 198,879 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 44,256 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC grew its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 109,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 16,254 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 104,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares during the period.

Shares of SIL opened at $23.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.35. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.08.

