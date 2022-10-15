Foster Group Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.11 and a 200-day moving average of $173.02.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.79%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

