Exeter Financial LLC Has $7.80 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Exeter Financial LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,067 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.4% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $4,704,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 14,484 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $54,018,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $16,396,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $1,200,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.35.

Apple Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $138.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.65. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.