Evercore ISI Lowers Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $100.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.68.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $74.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 154.5% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

