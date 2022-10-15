Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Shares Down 8.4%

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.92 and last traded at C$7.96. 107,487 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 449,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.69.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.96, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$272.44 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

