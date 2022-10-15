Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $154.60

Shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 154.60 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 160.80 ($1.94), with a volume of 282067 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.40 ($1.96).

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 183.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 186.25. The stock has a market cap of £655.98 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25.

Insider Activity

In other Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust news, insider Jonathan Simpson-Dent bought 9,000 shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of £16,650 ($20,118.41). In other news, insider Helen James purchased 11,872 shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £19,944.96 ($24,099.76). Also, insider Jonathan Simpson-Dent bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £16,650 ($20,118.41).

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Company Profile

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

