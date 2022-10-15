Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.42

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.42 and last traded at $30.40, with a volume of 645848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.31.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Up 6.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 75.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 25.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

