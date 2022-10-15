Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Hits New 52-Week High at $89.60

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $89.60 and last traded at $84.62, with a volume of 253048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.72.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average is $51.34.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $210,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $258,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 218.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,912 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $3,399,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 93.8% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.