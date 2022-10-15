Cumberland Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,755 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.9% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,794,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 3.2 %

Apple stock opened at $138.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.35.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

