Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2,371.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 23,883 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,010.8% during the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 51,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 49,527 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,935.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 16,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 15,813 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,915.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 343,090 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,440,000 after buying an additional 326,064 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,796.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 823,918 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $87,508,000 after buying an additional 780,473 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.39.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $106.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.69 and a 200-day moving average of $125.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

