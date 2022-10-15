Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 3.23% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 156.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 540,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 329,410 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at $3,374,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 95.3% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 12.4% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

NYSEARCA UFEB opened at $25.97 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $29.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73.

