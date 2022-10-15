Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,271 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 234.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 40.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Pure Storage to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pure Storage Stock Performance

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -438.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.08.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.