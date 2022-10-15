Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,441 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.46% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XHE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Ashford Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA XHE opened at $81.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.17. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.53 and a fifty-two week high of $132.55.

