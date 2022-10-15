Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,973 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 574.0% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 765.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, Mayport LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $720,000.

Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of FRDM stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.22. Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $35.10.

