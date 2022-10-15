Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA NYF opened at $50.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.65. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $58.16.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

