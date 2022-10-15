Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.44% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ERTH. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the first quarter worth $11,557,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF alerts:

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSEARCA:ERTH opened at $45.15 on Friday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a one year low of $44.88 and a one year high of $73.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.25.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.