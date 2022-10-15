Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,372 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 22.7% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 597.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 24,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 20,589 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.8% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 12,004 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 28,344 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,250 shares of company stock worth $1,552,943 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NetApp Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded NetApp to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NetApp to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.41.

Shares of NTAP opened at $62.41 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.35 and its 200 day moving average is $70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.