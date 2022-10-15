CLS (LON:CLI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $130.40

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 130.40 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 131.60 ($1.59), with a volume of 323436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.63).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of CLS from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 255 ($3.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

CLS Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £529.09 million and a P/E ratio of 429.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 174.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 196.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00.

CLS Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. CLS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.84%.

In other CLS news, insider Lennart Sten bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £38,640 ($46,689.22). In other CLS news, insider Bengt F. Mortstedt bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £296,000 ($357,660.71). Also, insider Lennart Sten bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £38,640 ($46,689.22). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 338,250 shares of company stock worth $48,903,650.

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

