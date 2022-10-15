Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 11,344 Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,344 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 3.8% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 98,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWM opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $27.14.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

