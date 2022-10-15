Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $3.63 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,975.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,568 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.7% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,908.7% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 35,216 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,888.3% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,925.7% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 60,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 57,578 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,131.7% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $106.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.75. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.83, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.39.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

