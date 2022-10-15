Boxer Capital, Llc Acquires 70,000 Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Stock

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGXGet Rating) major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,123,642 shares in the company, valued at $33,124,935.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boxer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, October 11th, Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 117,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00.
  • On Thursday, October 6th, Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 70,394 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $285,799.64.
  • On Tuesday, October 4th, Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 25,606 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,974.02.

Tango Therapeutics Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $5.17 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15. The company has a market cap of $455.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 381.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

