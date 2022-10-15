Boxer Capital, Llc Acquires 70,000 Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Stock

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,123,642 shares in the company, valued at $33,124,935.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boxer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 11th, Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 117,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00.

On Thursday, October 6th, Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 70,394 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $285,799.64.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 25,606 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,974.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $5.17 on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $5.17 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15. The company has a market cap of $455.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 381.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

