AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 65.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 60.4% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 35.9% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in AutoNation by 21.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AN. Argus began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

AutoNation Trading Down 3.4 %

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $623,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,723,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,284,274. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $120,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $623,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,723,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,284,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,100,571 shares of company stock valued at $122,846,554 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $101.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.56 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

