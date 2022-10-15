Arlington Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.9% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $9,681,000. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,999,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.40.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $432.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.02.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

