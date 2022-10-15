Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1,515.2% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.32.

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV stock opened at $81.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $180.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 193.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.33.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $646,704.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,436,405.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

