Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,133 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.9% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $66,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after buying an additional 1,155,915 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Apple by 13.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after buying an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Apple by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,133,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,722,187,000 after buying an additional 6,162,898 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.35.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $138.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.65. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.