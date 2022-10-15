American Express (NYSE:AXP) Downgraded by Citigroup

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $130.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $159.00. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.98% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AXP. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.
American Express Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of American Express stock opened at $136.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.22 and a 200 day moving average of $157.52.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
