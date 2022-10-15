American Express (NYSE:AXP) Downgraded by Citigroup

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $130.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $159.00. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AXP. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $136.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.22 and a 200 day moving average of $157.52.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

