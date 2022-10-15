Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Increased by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,915.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,090 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,064 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.3% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,987.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.

Amazon.com stock opened at $106.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

