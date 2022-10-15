Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Raised by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,796.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 823,918 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 780,473 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.6% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $87,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.39.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $106.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.83, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

