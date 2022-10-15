Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Raised by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,010.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,527 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.5% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,987.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.39.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $106.90 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

