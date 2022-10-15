AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Position Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 19.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,796,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,424,000 after purchasing an additional 106,593 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AGCO by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,723,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in AGCO by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,095,000 after purchasing an additional 91,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AGCO by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,504,000 after purchasing an additional 86,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AGCO to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.69.

AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE:AGCO opened at $107.49 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $150.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.64.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,393,333.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,422 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

