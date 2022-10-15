ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Cut to $17.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.14% from the stock’s current price.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.61.

ACAD stock opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.63. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.06 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 909.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 235,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 212,185 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,663,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

