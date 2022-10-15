1,513 Shares in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,882,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,120,000 after acquiring an additional 353,100 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 51,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $9,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Berry Global Group stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.17.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Berry Global Group news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.