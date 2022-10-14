TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $93.94

Shares of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 93.94 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.15), with a volume of 1240345 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.14).

TwentyFour Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 102.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 104.21. The firm has a market cap of £609.74 million and a P/E ratio of 1,348.57.

TwentyFour Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from TwentyFour Income Fund’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. TwentyFour Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.57%.

About TwentyFour Income Fund

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

