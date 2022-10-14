Tufton Capital Management Purchases 61,265 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,973.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,370 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,265 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.39.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $112.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.88, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

