Truist Financial Corp Sells 851 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at about $935,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.50.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $404.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $531.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.80.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $348.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.50 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 67.14% and a net margin of 27.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.