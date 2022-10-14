Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,426 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 176,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,459,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 47,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $125.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.62.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

DGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

