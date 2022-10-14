Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,769 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 32.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $183.45 on Friday. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 40.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.00.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

