Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after buying an additional 1,852,867 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,000,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,979,000 after buying an additional 55,118 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,636,000 after buying an additional 476,578 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,640,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,567,000 after buying an additional 454,341 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,253,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,890,000 after buying an additional 51,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $61.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.48. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 83.66, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $99.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $224.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLNT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.64.

Planet Fitness Profile

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.