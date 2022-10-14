Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after buying an additional 1,852,867 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,000,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,979,000 after buying an additional 55,118 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,636,000 after buying an additional 476,578 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,640,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,567,000 after buying an additional 454,341 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,253,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,890,000 after buying an additional 51,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.
Planet Fitness Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of PLNT stock opened at $61.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.48. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 83.66, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $99.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on PLNT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.64.
Planet Fitness Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.