Truist Financial Corp Reduces Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,016 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 25,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.2% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

NYSE IPG opened at $27.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.