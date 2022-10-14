Truist Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,553 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in TELUS were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 32,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,499 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 95,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 46,640 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of TU stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TU has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$31.50 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

TELUS Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

