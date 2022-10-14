Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Primerica worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 84.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,964.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $535,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,734.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Primerica Stock Up 4.4 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $134.33 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $179.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $668.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.24 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

About Primerica

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.